Sanatan Dharma row: Petition against me because of ideological differences, Udhayanidhi tells HC

Wilson further submitted the petitioners have filed this case because DMK is antithetical to their ideology and stands for Dravidian ideology and speaks of self-respect, equality, rational thought and brotherhood, 'while the opposing sect speaks of division on the basis of caste.'

The judge posted the matter for further hearing on October 31, after asking the petitioners to produce the invitation of the event, where Udhayanidhi is alleged to have made the remarks, and the list of those who attended the meeting.