Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated: M K Stalin son's statement stokes controversy

DMK youth wing chief and Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s call for “eradication” of Sanatana Dharma from the society billing it as being responsible for many “social evils” has triggered a major row with the BJP taking objection to his remarks and seeking clarification from the Dravidian outfit and its ally, Congress.

Speaking at a conference on ‘Eradicating Sanatana Dharma From the Society’ here on Saturday organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers, Artists Association, Udhayanidhi said Sanatana Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion and uprooting it will only lead to upholding humanity and human equality.