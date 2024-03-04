'You are not a layman': SC rebukes Udhayanidhi Stalin over 'eradicate Sanatan Dharma' remark

On this, the bench said, "You are not a layman, you are a minister, you should know the consequences."

The counsel also cited the previous Supreme Court's judgments in case of Arnab Goswami, Mohd Zubair, Amish Devgan, Nupur Sharma on clubbing FIRs.

"I will suffer my fate, nothing on merits. I am not justifying, accepting or denying. This was said in a private meeting. If I have to go to different High Court...," the counsel said.

The bench then asked for reasons to why the witnesses from J&K should come to a particular state.