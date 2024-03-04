'You are not a layman': SC rebukes Udhayanidhi Stalin over 'eradicate Sanatan Dharma' remark

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for making anti-Hindu statements and seeking a relief for clubbing multiple FIRs lodged against him across the country, saying that as a minister he should have been aware of the consequences.
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta orally told senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Stalin, that he should approach the respective High Court for relief.
"You abused your right under Article 19(1)(a) for freedom of speech and expression of the Constitution. You abuse your right under Article 25 for freedom of religion. Now you are exercising your right under Article 32 of the Constitution? Do you not know the consequences of what you said," the bench told Singhvi.
The counsel submitted that the FIRs have been registered in Uttar Pradesh, Bengaluru, Patna, Jammu and others.
He said if the petitioner has to move the High Court, he would have to approach at least six High Courts.
"I will be constantly tied up in this. This is persecution before the prosecution," Singhvi said.
On this, the bench said, "You are not a layman, you are a minister, you should know the consequences."
The counsel also cited the previous Supreme Court's judgments in case of Arnab Goswami, Mohd Zubair, Amish Devgan, Nupur Sharma on clubbing FIRs.
"I will suffer my fate, nothing on merits. I am not justifying, accepting or denying. This was said in a private meeting. If I have to go to different High Court...," the counsel said.
The bench then asked for reasons to why the witnesses from J&K should come to a particular state.
The court, however, posted his plea on March 15 hearing, for going through the judgments and progress of the proceedings in some of the cases.
In a meeting held on September 2, 2023, Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, allegedly made hate speech against Hindu Dharma and said that Sanatana dharma is against social justice and equality and should be 'eradicated'.
