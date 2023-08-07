SC trashes PIL seeking probe into audio clips of TN Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

'There is allegedly an audio clip in which the former Finance Minister refers to the family of the CM. This has no evidentiary value. This is hearsay at best,” the bench said, adding “You have sufficient remedy under the criminal law. Do not use this as a political forum.”

PIL petitioner Pranesh Rajamanickam alleged the finance portfolio of Thiagarajan, the current Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services, was changed due to the alleged audio clips.