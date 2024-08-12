Chennai's Fort Museum home to rare tricolour hoisted on August 15, 1947

New Delhi: Among the priceless possessions of a museum located in the centuries-old Fort St George area of Chennai is a vintage Indian tricolour that carries the rare honour of having been hoisted on August 15, 1947, when a free India was born.

Housed in Fort Museum, it is made of pure silk and measures about 3.5-metre long and 2.4-metre wide, according to the Culture Ministry.

This national treasure is "one of the first flags" that was hoisted on August 15, 1947, it said.

"This is the only surviving flag of India, on display, which was hoisted in 1947. The flag is the testament of the entire struggle that Indians went through to achieve freedom," the ministry said in a statement on Monday.