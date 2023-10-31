Siddaramaiah, DKS stubborn on not releasing Cauvery water: TN

Chennai: Blaming Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar of being “stubborn” and “adamant” on not releasing Cauvery water to the state, Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday said it will move the Supreme Court once again if the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) meeting this week doesn’t give an order in its favour.
Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan told reporters here on Tuesday that the Cauvery Water Regulatory Authority’s decision asking Karnataka to release 2,600 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu was “not enough” as the demand was release of 13,000 cusecs of water. He said Tamil Nadu will raise the issue at the CWMA meeting on November 3 and insist on an order directing Karnataka to release water every day.
Durai Murugan said Tamil Nadu has received only 56.4 tmcft of water between June 1 and October 26 as against 140 tmcft in line with the monthly schedule of water release part of the 2018 Supreme Court judgment. There is a default of 83.6 tmcft of water, the Minister said, adding that even if one goes by the distress formula, Tamil Nadu has received less water from Karnataka.
“In this country, everyone has to respect the Supreme Court. But here is a government which is not respecting a verdict given by the Supreme Court. I have dealt with several Chief Ministers and Water Resources Ministers of Karnataka during my previous tenure, but Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are very stubborn and adamant,” Durai Murugan said.
The minister said he was surprised at the fact that the Chief Minister and his deputy were being “so stubborn” despite orders from the authorities concerned to release water to Tamil Nadu. Durai Murugan’s comments come after Shivakumar said Karnataka won’t be able to release water to Tamil Nadu.
“We will raise our issues at the CWMA meeting. If we don’t get a favourable order, we will have no option but to move the Supreme Court,” Durai Murugan added.
While Tamil Nadu wants the monthly schedule to be adhered to without fail, Karnataka says it can release water only after catering to the needs of its people and farmers.
Tamil Nadu has ruled out talks with Karnataka over the sharing of Cauvery water, contending that it was after the failure of several dialogue, the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal was constituted, and the Supreme Court accepted its award with slight modifications.