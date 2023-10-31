Siddaramaiah, DKS stubborn on not releasing Cauvery water: TN

Chennai: Blaming Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar of being “stubborn” and “adamant” on not releasing Cauvery water to the state, Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday said it will move the Supreme Court once again if the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) meeting this week doesn’t give an order in its favour.

Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan told reporters here on Tuesday that the Cauvery Water Regulatory Authority’s decision asking Karnataka to release 2,600 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu was “not enough” as the demand was release of 13,000 cusecs of water. He said Tamil Nadu will raise the issue at the CWMA meeting on November 3 and insist on an order directing Karnataka to release water every day.

Durai Murugan said Tamil Nadu has received only 56.4 tmcft of water between June 1 and October 26 as against 140 tmcft in line with the monthly schedule of water release part of the 2018 Supreme Court judgment. There is a default of 83.6 tmcft of water, the Minister said, adding that even if one goes by the distress formula, Tamil Nadu has received less water from Karnataka.