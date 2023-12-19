South TN in distress: Villages cut-off due to rains, still inaccessible

While rescuers have been able to reach maximum areas in the urban pockets, the situation in rural areas in the two districts continue to be bleak.

Officials involved in rescue and relief operations said several villages are still inaccessible due to inundation on the roads and it is becoming difficult to access them even through a boat due to strong currents.

Over 1,100 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are in the field rescuing people from low-lying areas.

About 168 personnel from the Indian Army besides teams from Coast Guard and Indian Air Force (IAF) have also joined the operations.

Briefing reporters in Chennai, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said about 270 boats have been pressed into service to rescue people in marooned areas, while another 50 boats are being brought from Ramanathapuram to join the relief operations.

“So far, 10,102 people who have been rescued are lodged in relief camps,” Meena said, adding that 100 pumps from Chennai have been dispatched to Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli to drain out the flood water.

“It is a challenge to reach people in many areas to provide them with food and milk packets due to the high level of water. Some places are not reachable even via boats due to high currents,” Meena added.

The situation is particularly extremely serious in Srivaikuntam and Tuticorin towns, due to large flooding in Thamirabarani river and adjoining areas, Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is camping in Thoothukudi, said.

With eight helicopters being deployed by armed forces, Stalin wrote to Singh seeking more helicopters given the enormity of the disaster and the huge number of habitations to be covered.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is in New Delhi to attend the meeting of I.N.D.I.A. alliance parties, told a news conference that the rains in southern Tamil Nadu were unprecedented.

“For instance, Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi received 96 cm of rainfall in just about 24 hours. We have been able to minimise the loss only because of putting in place precautionary measures,” he said.

Stalin will on Tuesday night meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seek additional funds to the state to handle the flood relief measures. He will travel to Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli on Wednesday.