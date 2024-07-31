Space tech accelerator launched in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Vaanam, a first of its kind space tech accelerator in the private sector in India, was launched here on Wednesday with an aim to support the space startup ecosystem in Tamil Nadu, which will house the country’s second rocket launchpad in Thoothukudi district.

The space tech accelerator will be mentored by Nambi Narayanan, who was a scientist with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The accelerator is an initiative of Hariharan Vedamurthy and Sameer Bharat Ram, was launched by Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T R B Raaja in the presence of Narayanan at an event here.

The accelerator will focus on space startups and entrepreneurs from Tamil Nadu, which has produced many space scientists in the past.