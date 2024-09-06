'Spiritual' speech in govt school sparks outrage; DMK govt under attack

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s School Education Department came under severe criticism on Friday for allowing a “motivational speaker” to propagate regressive ideas and talk about sins of the previous birth, and karma before students of a popular government girls’ school here.
The incident at the Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Ashok Nagar happened earlier this week. The guest also reportedly “insulted” a visually challenged teacher who objected to his claims that “past sins” are the reason for people to be born with disabilities has prompted the School Education Department to institute a detailed inquiry by its director.
As the incident triggered an outrage, the government transferred R Tamizharasi, the school’s head teacher, to neighbouring Tiruvallur district after she defended the event, saying it was a “motivational speech” and not a “spiritual” one. The principal of the Government Model School in Saidapet was also shunted out for organising a similar event.
The speech was delivered by Maha Vishnu of the Paramporul Foundation who has over 4 lakh followers on YouTube. He calls himself a “spiritual person, film director, and motivational speaker.”
A police complaint was also filed against Vishnu for his comments on physically challenged people.
Stepping in, Chief Minister M K Stalin pushed the need for guidelines on programs to be conducted in schools and emphasized the importance of education and the need to develop scientific temper.
“Science is the (only) way to progress,” Stalin wrote in a X post, while School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi tried to control the damage by “felicitating” the teacher who questioned the speaker on Friday and promising strict action against those responsible for organising the event.
The development comes close on the heels of allies of the DMK accusing the party-led government of trying to “saffronising education” following the HR & CE department passing resolutions to include religious lessons in curriculum in school and colleges run by temples. Allies like Congress, and CPI (M), and AIADMK, and PMK demanded registration of a case against Vishnu and his arrest.
In his controversial speech, Vishnu tried to inculcate regressive ideas in the minds of young students by talking about their previous and future births, even as video clippings from the event show tears rolling down the cheeks of students.
“Don’t think you can live whichever way you wish and die. Your next birth will be cruel. How do I believe in the next birth? Many people are born without hands, legs, and eyes. Many are born without a house and with a lot of disease. If God is merciful, he should have created everyone equally. Why didn’t he?” the speaker asked.
“One is a crorepati, another is poor. One is a criminal, while another is a noble person. One is a hero, one is like a hero. Why such changes? This birth has been assigned to you based on your deeds in your last birth,” Vishnu said, inviting a strong response from Shankar, the physically challenged teacher at the school.
Shankar kept questioning the speaker who remained perturbed and continued to propagate “superstitious” beliefs among students while questioning the teacher on how he was qualified to point fingers at him. Fellow teachers not supporting Shankar and appearing to support the speaker also enraged netizens who demanded that the government should ensure such events aren’t organised without permission.
Even as Mahesh turned emotional and promised action against the speaker, there was a massive outrage against him on social media platforms with #Resign_AnbilMahesh hashtag trending on X. The netizens questioned Mahesh over schools being utilised as platforms for religious and spiritual propaganda.
“I won’t leave this easily. He (Vishnu) came into my territory (school) and insulted my teacher. Strict action will be taken against him,” Mahesh said, while making it clear that his department will issue a set of guidelines on the nature of events to be conducted in government schools.
The minister also said he cannot be expected to check the antecedents of people who meet him everyday when reporters pointed out that Vishnu had met him two years ago and clicked a photograph with him.
The DMK government has been under criticism from its allies and educationists for the past one month over a series of issues. The party went on the defensive to scotch rumours of a potential tie-up with the BJP after leaders of the two parties appeared together on the dais to release a commemorative coin for late chief minister M Karunanidhi.
The resolutions passed at the Lord Murugan conference on August 24 and 25 invited criticism from ally VCK whose MP said the proposals were nothing but an attempt to implement the BJP’s plan of “communalizing education.”