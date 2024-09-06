'Spiritual' speech in govt school sparks outrage; DMK govt under attack

In his controversial speech, Vishnu tried to inculcate regressive ideas in the minds of young students by talking about their previous and future births, even as video clippings from the event show tears rolling down the cheeks of students.

“Don’t think you can live whichever way you wish and die. Your next birth will be cruel. How do I believe in the next birth? Many people are born without hands, legs, and eyes. Many are born without a house and with a lot of disease. If God is merciful, he should have created everyone equally. Why didn’t he?” the speaker asked.

“One is a crorepati, another is poor. One is a criminal, while another is a noble person. One is a hero, one is like a hero. Why such changes? This birth has been assigned to you based on your deeds in your last birth,” Vishnu said, inviting a strong response from Shankar, the physically challenged teacher at the school.

Shankar kept questioning the speaker who remained perturbed and continued to propagate “superstitious” beliefs among students while questioning the teacher on how he was qualified to point fingers at him. Fellow teachers not supporting Shankar and appearing to support the speaker also enraged netizens who demanded that the government should ensure such events aren’t organised without permission.

Even as Mahesh turned emotional and promised action against the speaker, there was a massive outrage against him on social media platforms with #Resign_AnbilMahesh hashtag trending on X. The netizens questioned Mahesh over schools being utilised as platforms for religious and spiritual propaganda.

“I won’t leave this easily. He (Vishnu) came into my territory (school) and insulted my teacher. Strict action will be taken against him,” Mahesh said, while making it clear that his department will issue a set of guidelines on the nature of events to be conducted in government schools.

The minister also said he cannot be expected to check the antecedents of people who meet him everyday when reporters pointed out that Vishnu had met him two years ago and clicked a photograph with him.

The DMK government has been under criticism from its allies and educationists for the past one month over a series of issues. The party went on the defensive to scotch rumours of a potential tie-up with the BJP after leaders of the two parties appeared together on the dais to release a commemorative coin for late chief minister M Karunanidhi.

The resolutions passed at the Lord Murugan conference on August 24 and 25 invited criticism from ally VCK whose MP said the proposals were nothing but an attempt to implement the BJP’s plan of “communalizing education.”