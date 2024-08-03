Sri Lanka hands over body of slain fisherman to India in mid-sea

Chennai: The Sri Lankan Navy on Saturday handed over to their Indian counterparts the mortal remains of a fisherman, who died two days back while resisting arrest near the disputed island of Katchatheevu, and two other fishermen from Rameswaram who were taken into their custody.

59-year-old K Malaichamy, R Muthu Muniyandi (57), M Mookaiah (54), and V Ramachandran (64) were fishing in Neduntheevu (Deft Island) in the early hours of August 1 when the boat in which they were sailing was chased by a patrol vessel of the Sri Lankan Navy. In the melee, the boat capsized following which three were rescued from the sea and admitted to Punkuduthivu Hospital in Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka.

While Malaichamy died, Ramachandran continues to be missing and the remaining two escaped with minor injuries. India took strong objection to the incident and summoned the Acting High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in New Delhi to lodge a “strong protest.”

After negotiations that went on for two days, the Sri Lankan Navy handed over Muthu Muniyandi and Mookaiah and the mortal remains of the Malaichamy to Indian Navy near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) at the wee hours of around 1 am today.