Supreme Court questions 7 months time taken for sanction to prosecute ex-Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has questioned seven months time taken in granting sanction for prosecution of former Tamil Nadu Minister and D M K leader V Senthil Balaji in three cases in connection with cash-for-job scam.

The apex court, however, declined for now a plea to appoint a special public prosecutor to conduct proceedings.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih noted the sanction has been granted in the cases on August 23, 2024, though the proposal for permission to prosecute Balaji was submitted to the office of the Governor on January 4, 2024.

"We were wondering why such a long time of seven months was required to deal with the proposal for sanction," the bench said.