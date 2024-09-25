Supreme Court to pronounce judgment on September 26 on bail plea by ex-Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its judgment on Thursday on a bail plea by former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2023 in connection with a money laundering case.
A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih had on August 12 reserved the judgment in the matter, after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, and senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Sidharth Luthra, for Balaji, presented their arguments in the matter.
Rohatgi contended that the petitioner had been in jail for more than a year and there was no possibility of completion of the trial anytime soon, and that his client had also undergone surgery in this time period.
The former minister's counsel also said the allegations are that Balaji is an influential person, but now he is no longer holding a portfolio.
Opposing the plea for grant of bail by the DMK leader, Mehta said the delay in trial was attributable to the ex-minister.
Rohatgi said the case involved thousands of witnesses and there was no threat to any of them. He also refuted the possibility of tampering of evidence.
Countering the submission, Mehta said petitioner's brother was absconding and there was evidence to show that cash was deposited in his account.
He also claimed that the petitioner had been trying to win over the witnesses and the victims.
Mehta said mere incarceration of one year and a potential danger of delay in trial may not be good grounds to release him.
Balaji had earlier challenged the Madras High Court order, which dismissed his bail plea in October last year.
The High Court had said that he was likely to influence witnesses if released on bail and added that the health report of Balaji did not appear to be indicative of a serious medical condition, which could be taken care of only if he was released on bail.
In June 2023, the ED arrested Balaji after a nod from the Supreme Court in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam during his time as the transport minister of the state.
Published 25 September 2024, 16:55 IST