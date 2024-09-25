Supreme Court to pronounce judgment on September 26 on bail plea by ex-Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its judgment on Thursday on a bail plea by former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2023 in connection with a money laundering case.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih had on August 12 reserved the judgment in the matter, after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, and senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Sidharth Luthra, for Balaji, presented their arguments in the matter.

Rohatgi contended that the petitioner had been in jail for more than a year and there was no possibility of completion of the trial anytime soon, and that his client had also undergone surgery in this time period.

The former minister's counsel also said the allegations are that Balaji is an influential person, but now he is no longer holding a portfolio.

Opposing the plea for grant of bail by the DMK leader, Mehta said the delay in trial was attributable to the ex-minister.