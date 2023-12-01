Tamil Nadu anti-corruption watchdog 'raids' ED office in Madurai

Hours after the arrest created shockwaves at a time the Central agency was conducting raids on government functionaries in Tamil Nadu, DVAC officials swooped down on the premises of ED office in Madurai and the searches were continuing till the time of writing this article.

Officials said the DVAC plans to conduct raids in the ED office in Chennai as well regarding the arrest, while his residence in Madurai was being searched. This is the second time that an officer with the ED is being arrested by a state police force for allegedly demanding bribes. In October, an ED official was taken into custody by the Rajasthan Police.

The “raids” by the DVAC at the ED office is unprecedented and could initiate yet another fight between the DMK dispensation and the BJP-led Union government – three state ministers are already under the scanner of the ED, whose summons to five district collectors in a sand mining case was stayed by the Madras High Court on November 28.

Sources told DH that Suresh Babu, a government doctor, approached the DVAC officials on Thursday complaining that Tiwari, the ED official, was seeking a bribe from him to close the DA case against him which was filed in 2018.

DVAC officials claimed that Tiwari approached Babu on October 30 seeking a bribe to settle his case and after negotiations, the latter paid Rs 20 lakh to the former on November 1. “The officer had told the doctor that he would face serious consequences if he didn’t pay the bribe amount. The ED officer also sent threatening text messages to the government servant,” an official said.

The official added that the doctor approached them after the ED officer sought another Rs 31 lakh from him on November 30. “The DVAC asked the doctor to hand over chemical-coated currency to the ED officer who received it and kept it in his car,” a senior official said, adding that Tiwari was caught red-handed.

“He along with his team of ED officers have been threatening several people and receiving bribes in the name of closing their case in the Enforcement Directorate,” another official said.