Tamil Nadu BJP chief apologises as Opposition slams party over hotel chain owner 'apology' video

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Friday apologised for the action of his party functionaries in sharing on social media a video of a private conversation between a hotel chain owner in Coimbatore and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Barely minutes after the video went viral, the DMK, Congress and other netizens criticised the BJP for allegedly forcing a reputed hotelier to tender an apology for his remarks on Goods and Services Tax (GST) on September 12 in Coimbatore.

In the controversial leaked video, Sri Annapoorna Restaurant owner Srinivasan could be heard saying to the Finance Minister that he was not affiliated to any party, before apologising.