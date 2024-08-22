Tamil Nadu: City court extends former minister Senthil Balaji's remand till August 28

Chennai: A sessions court here on Thursday extended former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's remand till August 28. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14, 2023 in a money laundering case.
Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, before whom Senthil Balaji was produced by the prosecution through video-conferencing from the Central Puzhal Prison here, also extended his judicial custody till August 28.
When the case came up for hearing, defense counsel Gouthaman, appearing for Senthil Balaji, cross-examined Harish Kumar (Listed Witness-1) an official of City Union Bank, who was formerly the Karur branch manager.
The examination pertained to the transactions of Senthil Balaji, his wife Meghala and his brother Ashok Kumar.
As the cross examination was not completed, the judge posted to August 28, further hearing of the case.
Earlier, Special Public Prosecutor N Ramesh, appearing for the ED had on August 16 examined Harish Kumar.
PSJ Alli had on August 8 issued summons to three witnesses for examination in the case. Accordingly, all the three witnesses were present on August 16.
In total, the prosecution has cited 22 witnesses in the case.
Balaji was arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the transport minister (2011-15) during the then AIADMK regime.
Published 22 August 2024, 12:33 IST