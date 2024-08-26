Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin lays foundation stone of projects worth Rs 115 crore in north Chennai

The CM laid the foundation stone for an ornamental fish complex of international standards, a community hall, footpath at the Puzhal lake and others
PTI
Last Updated : 26 August 2024, 09:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday laid the foundation for various projects, set to be implemented at an estimated Rs 115.58 crore aimed at developing north Chennai.

He also inaugurated initiatives completed at an estimated Rs 5.22 crore.

The CM laid the foundation stone for an ornamental fish complex of international standards, a community hall, footpath at the Puzhal lake and others, an official release said.

The initiatives were part of the government's push to bring in development to the northern parts of the city and these facilities will come up in locations including Villivakkam and Purasaiwakkam, it said.

Among others, Stalin inaugurated government buildings and fair price shops in Kolathur and Ayanavaram.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 August 2024, 09:39 IST
India NewsTamil NaduChennaiM K Stalinfoundation stone

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT