Tamil Nadu constitutes fact-check unit under Udhayanidhi Stalin

“The veracity of information related to the announcements, policies, schemes, guidelines and initiatives of Government of Tamil Nadu shall be checked,” the GO said, adding that the unit will have a Central Task Force based out of Chennai and will be headed by a Mission Director.

The Fact Check Unit will be part of the Special Programme Implementation department held by Udhayanidhi.

The Mission Director, Karthikeyan, will be assisted by a Project Director to coordinate training and content writing, and a Joint Director from the Information and Public Relations Department. They will coordinate public campaigns and source fake news, misinformation, disinformation and hate speech to analyze the content received and fact-check them, the GO added.

The fact-checking unit has been permitted to hire 80 individuals throughout the state and is also authorized to utilize the space at Kalaivanar Arangam, located in the heart of the city. The unit holds the authority to verify the accuracy of any information pertaining to the state government, regardless of the platform. It can take action on its own to verify information and also respond to complaints from various sources.

“I am appointed as Mission Director for the Fact check unit under the administration of SPI, Tamil Nadu,” Karthikeyan wrote on X. Efforts to reach him did not yield a response.