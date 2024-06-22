Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: BJP members detained for attempting to protest

Chennai: The police detained a large number of BJP members, including senior leader H Raja, in various parts of Tamil Nadu when they attempted to stage protests against the ruling DMK over the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy on Saturday.

The state-wide protest was meant to condemn the DMK government for allegedly failing to contain the illicit arrack.

Scores of BJP members led by Raja who proceeded to stage a protest in Madurai were detained by the police. They were later let off.