Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 38

Chennai: At least 25 more people died on Thursday, taking the death toll from the incident of consuming spurious liquor in Kallakurichi district to 38.

The tragedy, which sent shock waves across the state, has raised pertinent questions on how brewing and sale of illicit liquor, that too in the district headquarters, went unchecked by the administration, especially as it comes just a year after a twin hooch tragedy in neighbouring Villupuram district, which took 22 lives.

“The death toll is 38. 23 have been reported from the government hospital in Kallakurichi, three in Puducherry, Salem (8), and Villupuram (4),” PWD minister E V Velu told reporters.

The death toll is likely to go up with several people admitted to various hospitals in and around Kallakurichi, 240 km from Chennai, are said to be critical, while the number of people admitted to hospitals after allegedly consuming spurious liquor has crossed 100. Some women who didn’t know that they were consuming liquor also fell victim to the tragedy.