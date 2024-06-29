Tamil Nadu man convicted in domestic violence case fools lookalike brother, wife, and the law for two decades

A Tamil Nadu man has been convicted in a domestic violence case and his sentence has also been confirmed by the Supreme Court.

According to a report by The Times of India, the name and photo in the police records linked to the case, consist of the convicted identified as Panneerselvam, who is also a lookalike and elder brother of the actual criminal Palani.

It came to light later, that the man who has been convicted in the case is innocent and the real criminal is absconding.

According to TOI, the actual culprit, Palani, who is an advocate clerk, had entered into a live-in relationship with a woman named Lourdu Mary in 2002, in a rented house in Trustpuram, Chennai.

Palani had two children with Mary and told her that his name was Pannerselvam but his family called him Palani.

Palani, 15 years ago, had attacked his wife and one of their kids over a domestic quarrel, after which Mary filed a complaint with the Kodambakkam police.

In her complaint she named her husband as Pannerselvam and booked him for attempt to murder and for offences under the Juvenile Justice Act.