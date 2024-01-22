Tamil Nadu: Memorial for Jayalalithaa to come up in Kodanad

Controversies surrounding the Kodanad Estate date back to the early 1990s when it was bought from its British owner. It is alleged that Jayalalithaa and Sasikala coerced Peter Karl Edward Craig Jones, whose father William Jones owned the bungalow since 1975, to sell the estate amid his family’s reservation. Jones opened up in 2017, after Jayalalithaa’s death, and narrated his family’s ordeal when they were forced to sell their property.