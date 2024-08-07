Tamil Nadu ministers Ramachandran and Thennarasu to face trial in wealth case: HC

The judge said what was evident from the above was a clearly orchestrated plan. Once the two Ministers were back to power, the DVAC officials decided or were told by their higher ups to find ways and means to ensure that the prosecutions were 'torpedoed.' "The perfect plan was thus drawn up. When the three accused persons filed an ostensible written argument, the DVAC, with all sincerity, received them with open arms and then hunted for material to back up the defence of the accused, culminating with the "final closure report"," the judge added.