tamil nadu

Tamil Nadu: Police stop BJP members from reaching controversial spot on Thiruparankundram hill

The members, upon being stopped from proceeding to the spot where the tree stood, picked up an argument with the police. However, the police remained firm on not allowing them to reach the location.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 17:13 IST
Published 12 January 2026, 17:13 IST
India News

