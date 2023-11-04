Tamil Nadu promotes ‘Health Walk’ by identifying walking tracks in districts

Braving rains, Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin launched the ‘Health Walk’ on Saturday and walked the 8-km route that begins and ends at the Dr Muthulakshmi Park in Adyar along with Health Minister Ma Subramanian, an accomplished marathon runner, Chennai Mayor R Priya, and senior government officials and public representatives.

Teams from the Health Department will join the ‘Health Week’ on the first Sunday every month in all 38 district headquarters to explain the importance of physical activity. The government also plans to conduct medical camps to help people get screened for various parameters like blood pressure, and blood sugar.

The ’Health Walk’ is part of a slew of announcements that Subramanian made in April while presenting the Demands for Grants for the Health Department. Officials said the government wanted to promote walking among people as various studies suggest that physical activity reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases by 30 per cent and diabetes by 27 per cent.

“Health Walk Tracks have been notified. We have ensured pre-plantation in most of the areas and made arrangements for seating wherever it is possible. Our aim is to encourage people to walk 6 km by clocking 10,000 steps a day. Walking, jogging, or running have proven to be the best modes of exercise,” Subramanian, who has so far run 141 marathons, told DH.