Tamil Nadu to establish Flying Training Organisation in Kovilpatti

The asphalt-topped runway, which measures about 1.2 km in length and 15 metres in width, was built by Lakshmi Mills for their use on a land area of about 63 hectares leased from the state government in Nalatinputhur and Thonugal villages, 6 km from Kovilpatti, a town famous for its mouth-watering peanut candies.

Officials said the unused airstrip at Kovilpatti can accommodate operations of about more than 10 trainer aeroplanes due to it being away from air traffic concentrated locations, good connectivity, and availability of a “good runway” which could be developed.

They added that TIDCO will establish the basic infrastructure required for FTO operations like resurfacing of the runway and marking of the runway, basic levelling of the area, setting up of windsock, and providing basic utilities like power and water and fencing of the premises.

“The chosen operator will enter into a tenancy agreement with TIDCO by remitting rental fees based on flying hours for utilization of the FTO facilities. The operator should deliver flying training services, including program development, instructional delivery, and certification of trainees,” an official said.

The development comes as India faces a shortage of pilots even as airlines in the country continue to suffer owing to a host of issues.

The Union Government had last year while denying reports that the country faces a shortage of pilots, said it was taking efforts towards establishing more training schools to produce more commercial pilots. India currently has 34 Flying Training Organizations (FTOs) operating at 55 bases.