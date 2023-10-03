Tamil Nadu to write to Centre opposing NMC guidelines on medical colleges

A top source told DH that the Tamil Nadu government will soon write a letter to the Union Government expressing its reservations over the NMC guidelines. It feels the rules will put spokes in the state’s plans to have at least one medical college in each district.

“We believe these are artificial restrictions. The letter will stress that states should be allowed to launch medical colleges according to their needs. Also, there is no guarantee that a student who passes out from TN will work only in the state. He can work anywhere in the country,” the source added.

The state government in its letter will also point out that the guidelines may be in contradiction with Supreme Court rulings, the source said.

In September 2022, the SC dismissed a bunch of petitions filed by the Pharmacy Council of India challenging the verdicts of High Courts of Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Karnataka High Courts setting aside its decision to impose a ban on starting new pharmacy colleges for five years.

The court, while reiterating that the right to establish educational institutions was a fundamental right, also said the state could impose reasonable restrictions “only by a law” and not by an executive order.

Kerala’s Principal Secretary (Health) Mohammed Hanish told DH that the state would seek relaxations based on specific requirements.