Third edition of Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meeting to focus on numbers, high-value jobs: Minister

The third edition of the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meeting (GIM) to be held next year will not merely focus on "numbers" but also on high-value jobs for youngsters as the state makes a concerted effort to emerge as a knowledge hub, Industries Minister T R B Rajaa said on Thursday.

In an interaction with reporters after showing them the facilities of three Centres of Excellence (CoE), Rajaa said the GIM to be held on January 7 and 8, 2024 in Chennai will serve as a platform to "celebrate knowledge" and provide an opportunity for the state's young population to listen to the "finest minds" from across the globe.

He also said the state was already focussing on providing high-paying jobs for its skilled youth and is taking steps to bring more industries that will focus on design, rather than mere assembling. "We want to focus on providing jobs that our youngsters deserve. Our focus will also be on creating jobs for the highly-skilled people," he said.