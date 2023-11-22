TN archaeological site yields high number of graffiti inscribed potsherds

Thulukarpatti: A sleepy village till two years back, this tiny hamlet in Tirunelveli district has now secured a special place on Tamil Nadu’s growing archaeological map with two phases of digging yielding over 3,000 antiquities and 4,500 graffiti-inscribed potsherds, the highest number from a single site so far in the state.

The two phases of archaeological excavations in 2022 and 2023 in Thulukarpatti on the banks of River Nambiyar is aimed at studying the cultural and ceramic sequence of other two near-by sites -- Adichanallur and Sivakalai -- where rice husks found in a burial date back to 3,200 years ago.

Sivakalai, also known as the Porunai River (Thamirabarani) civilization in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts of Tamil Nadu is much older, albeit for now, than the Keeladi settlement, which is believed to be 2,600 years old.

As many as 1,009 antiquities were unearthed in the first phase in Thulukarpatti, while the number went up to 2,030 in the second phase which concluded in September this year. A total of 4,550 graffiti-inscribed potsherds of different types – 2,050 in 2022 and 2,500 in 2023 – with Tamil-Brahmi inscribed on 10 of them were discovered from the site.

K Vasanthakumar, Director, Thulukarpatti Excavations, told DH that 35 trenches were dug in both phases with significant recoveries being a Tiger miniature and ring made of bronze, antiquities made of ivory, iron tools, terracotta figurines, beads made of carnelian, agate, quartz, shell, and glass, and silver punch marked coins.

“The findings from Thulukarpatti will help us in the research on Adichanallur and Sivakalai to arrive at a date for the two historically important sites,” Vasanthakumar said.

In the second season, archaeologists unearthed four potsherds with Tamil letters -- notable being the one with Puli (Tiger) written on it, and stumbled upon several pieces of evidence of an iron-based industry having thrived in Thulukarpatti.

“The presence of a huge number of graffiti-inscribed potsherds indicate that the habitants of Thulukarpatti were literate as they found identical signs from different archaeological sites suggesting a kind of communication. For instance, these graffiti-inscribed potsherds are similar to the ones that were found in Keeladi and Kodumanal,” Prof K Rajan, a renowned academic, told DH.