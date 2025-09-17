<p>Karur (Tamil Nadu): <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">M K Stalin</a> on Wednesday slammed "Delhi's dominance" and said the term union government is stressed to assert that states constitute the nation's robust foundation.</p><p>Addressing the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a>'s "Mupperum Vizha," Stalin listed 'Hindi imposition,' Centre's 'refusal' to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET, 'non-release' of education funds to the state and 'concealing' the antiquity of Keeladi findings and declared that hence, it is 'no-entry' in Tamil Nadu for the BJP.</p>.'75 years and strong, no adversaries can harm DMK': CM Stalin.<p>He said: "States constitute the robust foundation of the nation, we stress, use term union government to emphasise that."</p><p>When the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiadmk">AIADMK</a> was founded in 1972, when asked about its ideology, the party had said that "Annaism" (Dravidian icon CN Annadurai's principles) was its ideology.</p><p>Under Palaniswami, however, it became "Adimayism," (servitude) and Palaniswami has now totally surrendered before Union Minister Amit Shah, the DMK chief alleged.</p>