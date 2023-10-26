TN Governor says ‘detailed probe’ prevented into attack on Raj Bhavan; police deny the charge

“Police did not register Raj Bhavan complaint on attack. They suo motu diluted the attack as an act of simple vandalism and in a hurry got arrested the accused remanded him to jail at midnight by waking up the magistrate. Prevented detailed interrogation which could expose those behind the attack. Fair investigation is killed (even) before it begins,” it said.

‘Karukka’ Vinoth, who has seven cases pending against him including two relating to petrol bomb attacks on BJP headquarters and a police station, was sent to 14-day judicial custody. The police also booked him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Explosive Substances Act, and The Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, according to the FIR made public on Thursday.

The statement came hours after Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore met Governor R N Ravi and briefed him about the investigation into the incident.

Later in the evening, Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal termed as “untrue” the Raj Bhavan’s version that more than one person was involved in the attack and that damage was averted due to “alert sentries.”

“It is the heavy security provided by the Chennai Police and due to the alertness of the personnel on duty, the offender was immediately arrested,” Jiwal said.

He also punched holes in Raj Bhavan’s version that stones and sticks were hurled at the Governor's vehicle in Mayiladuthurai in April 2022, saying there was no truth in the allegations.

“A detailed investigation will be conducted into Wednesday’s incident. The police have collected complete CCTV footage and are conducting a fair and detailed probe,” Jiwal added.

Law Minister S Regupathy condemned the attack but rejected suggestions that DMK or its allies could be behind the incident. He took to X platform to say that there is information that the accused’s bail application was moved by a lawyer who is with the BJP, raising suspicion.

“Why should a BJP lawyer take on bail an accused who threw petrol bombs at its own headquarters? The police are investigating this angle as well,” the minister said.

Thursday also saw the BJP demanding that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) take over the investigation into the attack on Raj Bhavan.

Vanathi Srinivasan, BJP MLA from Coimbatore (South), said in a statement that it was shocking that petrol bombs were hurled towards the Raj Bhavan a day before President Draupadi Murmu arrived in the state on a two-day visit.