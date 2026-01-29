'Vijay fled Karur after stampede, did not visit grieving families': Palaniswami makes U-turn on TVK chief

<p>Chennai: AIADMK general secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/edappadi-k-palaniswami">Edappadi K Palaniswami</a> on Thursday launched a frontal attack on Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/tvk-learns-lessons-from-karur-makes-adequate-arrangements-for-public-meeting-in-erode-3834353">“fleeing” Karur after 41 people died</a> in a stampede at a rally addressed by him without even visiting the affected families. </p> <p>Palaniswami, who initially supported Vijay after the Karur tragedy and squarely blamed the DMK dispensation for the incident, has now blamed Vijay for going to Karur “without proper planning” and even accused him of not doing anything for the people of Tamil Nadu while earning crores as a superstar. </p> <p>The AIADMK chief’s attack on Vijay comes days after the actor-politician termed the party as a “corrupt-slave force” bringing it in the line of fire. This is also the first time that the AIADMK and Palaniswami have come out against Vijay after having indirectly appealed to the actor to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to prevent the split of anti-DMK government votes. </p>.Karur stampede case: TVK chief Vijay appears before CBI for second time, grilled for over 6 hours.<p>Vijay has also been maintaining a studied silence on the AIADMK by choosing not to criticize the party and concentrating only on attacking the DMK, the ruling party. </p> <p>“41 people have died and what should he (Vijay) have done? Why did 41 people choose their lives? They went to a TVK rally to listen to Vijay. Shouldn’t he have gone to meet the victims? We all went there without any political considerations. When you cannot even console people who died for you, what is the use of running a party?” Palaniswami asked. </p> <p>Palaniswami’s attack on Vijay assumes significance at a time when the actor-politician has refused to respond to feelers from the AIADMK and the BJP. The attack also comes close on the heels of the speculation that NDA wants Vijay by its side to take on the DMK government. </p>.Karur Stampede | 'Want everything to be impartial': Supreme Court won't modify direction on suspension of enquiry panel.<p>“You keep saying you have come after leaving a flourishing career. What did you do? You earned in films and why did you leave the place (Karur). Only because you went there (to Karur) without proper planning, 41 lives were lost,” he said, in response to a question on Vijay saying he had taken the political plunge by leaving cinema at his peak. </p> <p>Palaniswami said a true leader stands with people during distress time and cited the examples of how his late boss J Jayalalithaa had visited people affected by tsunami in 2004 despite advice against visiting. “Our ministers stayed on the ground for three months when Cyclone Gaja hit the Delta region. He is a good actor, no doubt. But he is not a good politician,” he added.</p>