We stand by our decision to quit NDA: EPS

However, Palaniswami refused to comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that state governments in South India keep temples under their control and they are being looted through a conspiracy. To a question, he also said there was no pressure from the BJP top brass – Modi, Shah, and J P Nadda, BJP President, to allot “more number” of seats to the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“There was no pressure from anyone. There are several rumours that they (BJP) asked for 20 seats, 15 seats and so on. Nothing is true. There was no such demand. Also, we never demanded action against the state BJP chief. We merely followed the wishes of our cadres who were upset with events that unfolded in Tamil Nadu,” Palaniswami said.