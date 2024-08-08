Whistleblower Shankar approaches Madras High Court to club FIRs against him

“It is submitted that the respondent police had registered cases against the petitioner throughout the state for the very same incident. The (cases) are registered at various police stations which establishes the intention of the officials to harass him by making him run several districts to contest the case which would be a herculean task,” the petition alleged.

Shankar also claimed that the cases foisted against him were “all false and done only to prevent him from being free” and termed the police action as “targeted, arbitrary, and ruthlessly vindictive.” While Gerald was granted bail by the Madras High Court last week, Shankar continues to remain in jail.

“Apart from this, new cases are being planted and foisted against him every other day. In the name of producing him before the Courts, he is being paraded from district to district in the police van. At a time when there is a facility of video conferencing in every courtroom,” he said.

The petition contended that Shankar doesn’t defend his action, but maintained that only courts can decide if he had intentionally made those comments.

Meanwhile, Shankar, while being taken to appear before a court, told reporters that he was being targeted because the government feared him. “Udhayanidhi Stalin is scared of me. That is why new cases are filed against me,” he added.

Shankar made defamatory comments against women police personnel alleging that they make compromises with senior officials to get postings in the department. At one point in the interview, Shankar also calls a police officer a “scoundrel.” Police also arrested Felix Gerald, the YouTuber who aired the interview.

Shankar is a regular on Tamil YouTube channels and is a known critic of the DMK government. He spent over two months in jail in 2022 after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court sentenced him to six months in jail in a suo motu contempt proceedings against him for his statement that “the entire higher judiciary is riddled with corruption.”