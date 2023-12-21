Who is K Ponmudy, the DMK minister disqualified in a corruption case?

Born as K Deivasigamani in 1950, K Ponmudy is one of the senior leaders of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and was placed fifth in the pecking order of the Cabinet led by Chief Minister M K Stalin. The 73-year-old Ponmudy is also a deputy general secretary of the DMK and was elected to the Tamil Nadu Assembly six times – four times from Villupuram and twice from Tirukkoyilur.
He is a confidante of DMK president M K Stalin.
Ponmudy, who is an alumnus of the Annamalai University in Chidambaram, is an excellent orator. He was working as a professor with the Villupuram Government Arts and Science College before entering electoral politics. As a powerful district secretary of the composite Villupuram district, Ponmudy is credited with the party’s growth in north Tamil Nadu.
Even while working as a professor, Ponmudy was associated with Dravidar Kazhagam, DMK’s parent outfit, and was one of the star speakers of the outfit that was then involved in propagating the ideals of social reformer E V R Periyar and the Dravidian Movement.
Following differences with DK’s K Veeramani, Ponmudy joined the DMK in late 1980s after resigning from his job. It was in 1989 that Ponmudy hit the jackpot with the DMK nominating him from Villupuram, overlooking seniors of the party.
Ponmudy won the elections and was immediately made the Minister for Public Health, a coveted portfolio for a debutant legislator. From then, there was no looking back for Ponmudy as he became the powerful district secretary and found a berth in every DMK ministry formed after 1989.
While Ponmudy was allotted Transport portfolio in 1996, he was made the Higher Education Minister in 2006 and retained the same department in 2021 when the DMK returned to power after a decade.
Hailing from the Udayar community, Ponmudy won from the Vanniyar-dominated Villupuram four times and lost twice, in 1991 and in 2011 to AIADMK strongman C Ve Shanmugam. In 2016, he moved to neighbouring Tirukkoyilur.
Besides politics, Ponmudy and his family run several educational institutions in Villupuram district and owns multiple businesses. He has one more corruption case being heard suo motu by the Madras High Court and is under the Enforcement Directorate radar in a 11-year-old case.
Ponmudy’s son Gautam Sigamani, Lok Sabha MP from Kallakurichi constituency, is also under the ED scanner and his properties were attached by the ED in 2020.
Known for his sharp tongue and crass behaviour, Ponmudy’s speeches and public conducts have often landed him in controversies, including mocking women who were travelling in town buses for free under a government scheme.
During his stint as Higher Education Minister under Stalin, Ponmudy was involved in several run-ins with Governor R N Ravi over the functioning of universities. He also boycotted several convocation ceremonies presided over by the Governor due to his “anti-Constitutional” activities.