Who is K Ponmudy, the DMK minister disqualified in a corruption case?

While Ponmudy was allotted Transport portfolio in 1996, he was made the Higher Education Minister in 2006 and retained the same department in 2021 when the DMK returned to power after a decade.



Hailing from the Udayar community, Ponmudy won from the Vanniyar-dominated Villupuram four times and lost twice, in 1991 and in 2011 to AIADMK strongman C Ve Shanmugam. In 2016, he moved to neighbouring Tirukkoyilur.



Besides politics, Ponmudy and his family run several educational institutions in Villupuram district and owns multiple businesses. He has one more corruption case being heard suo motu by the Madras High Court and is under the Enforcement Directorate radar in a 11-year-old case.

Ponmudy’s son Gautam Sigamani, Lok Sabha MP from Kallakurichi constituency, is also under the ED scanner and his properties were attached by the ED in 2020.

Known for his sharp tongue and crass behaviour, Ponmudy’s speeches and public conducts have often landed him in controversies, including mocking women who were travelling in town buses for free under a government scheme.



During his stint as Higher Education Minister under Stalin, Ponmudy was involved in several run-ins with Governor R N Ravi over the functioning of universities. He also boycotted several convocation ceremonies presided over by the Governor due to his “anti-Constitutional” activities.