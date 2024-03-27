Who smiled before PM Modi? A war of ‘photos’ in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Is smiling before Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrong? It looks like, if one goes by the campaign speeches of DMK minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The latest war of words between the ruling DMK and principal opposition AIADMK is over who laughed or smiled before Modi, making the Prime Minister the central piece of their campaign for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu.

It began on March 24 when Palaniswami, the AIADMK general secretary, taunted Udhayanidhi for yet again holding a brick in his campaign to drive home his point that the BJP-led Union Government hasn’t moved forward in building an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai despite Modi himself laying the foundation stone in 2019.

“He has taken the brick (Udhay brandishing the brick in the 2021 campaign was an instant hit) yet again. What is the use of showing the brick only during elections? Why didn’t the DMK MPs show it in Parliament? Udhayanidhi should change his script,” Palaniswami said.

Udhay had in 2021 showed a brick and called it AIIMS, to mock the AIADMK and BJP, who were in an alliance then, and accused them of failing to walk the talk.