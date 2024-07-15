Will BJP revoke emergency decision & bring Education back on State list?, asks Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin

Chennai: Accusing the BJP of raking up the 1975 Emergency for “political reasons” in Parliament, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday sought to know whether the party was willing to reverse the decision taken during that time by transferring the subject of education from Concurrent List to State List of the Constitution.
Speaking at an event marking the expansion of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme in Tiruvallur district, Stalin took potshots at the BJP for talking about the Emergency of 1975 in the last parliament session.
His remarks came a day after the Union Government announced that June 25 will be observed as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' to commemorate “atrocities committed, and the suffering inflicted” on citizens during the period.
The breakfast scheme which offers free breakfast to students from class 1 to class 5 in all government schools benefitting about 17 lakh students has been expanded to cover government-aided schools. With about 2.23 lakh students being added to the scheme, the total beneficiaries is now 20.73 lakh students across the state.
“The Union Government led by the BJP is raking up Emergency in Parliament for political reasons. Are they ready to transfer the subject of Education from the Concurrent List to State List? Is the BJP ready to do something constructive like this?” the Chief Minister asked.
Stalin said the DMK government was absolutely clear that nothing should come in the way of students from the state studying without any problems.
“Be it eradicating hunger or NEET, or the National education Policy, we are determined to break the barriers. Many asked us why we are opposing NEET. Today, the Supreme Court is seeking accountability on conduct of NEET exams, while students are protesting against the exam. Leaders of political parties are demanding scrapping of the exam,” Stalin added.
“We will continue to break barriers for students. I appeal to students to concentrate only on their studies. Education is the only asset that cannot be snatched by anyone,” Stalin said.
Spending Rs 12.75 for a child to provide breakfast – the menu ranges from rava upma to Pongal to semiya upma to kesari – the scheme is not just aimed at taking care of the nutritional needs of school-going children but also ensures daily attendance of students. Millets available in the area will also be part of the menu for at least two days a week.
A study conducted by the State Planning Commission found that 1,319 out of 1,543 schools where children are provided with breakfast since September 15, 2022 have shown an increase in attendance in the months of January and February 2023 when compared to June-July the previous year.
“Beneficiary schools show consistent increase in attendance when compared to the neighbouring schools. Out of 414 schools, 258 neighbouring schools displayed a positive change as compared to 366 beneficiary schools; with none of the neighbouring schools having more than 20 per cent increase in attendance,” the report had said.
Tamil Nadu has had a long history of providing food to students at schools -- the mid-day meals scheme, which is now being implemented across the country, was first conceived by the Justice Party dispensation which provided free meals to school children in government schools in Chennai. However, the then British regime stopped it a few years later citing lack of resources.
The scheme was then relaunched by Congress Chief Minister K Kamaraj in 1957 and expanded it to the entire state. Then came M G Ramachandran who expanded it further by providing nutritious meals to children between 2 to 9 years old. M Karunanidhi added eggs on all days to the menu and bananas for children who don’t eat eggs, while Jayalalithaa introduced variety rice.