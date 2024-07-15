Will BJP revoke emergency decision & bring Education back on State list?, asks Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin

Chennai: Accusing the BJP of raking up the 1975 Emergency for “political reasons” in Parliament, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday sought to know whether the party was willing to reverse the decision taken during that time by transferring the subject of education from Concurrent List to State List of the Constitution.

Speaking at an event marking the expansion of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme in Tiruvallur district, Stalin took potshots at the BJP for talking about the Emergency of 1975 in the last parliament session.

His remarks came a day after the Union Government announced that June 25 will be observed as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' to commemorate “atrocities committed, and the suffering inflicted” on citizens during the period.