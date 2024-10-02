Teachers recruitment scam: SC directs Kolkata's Spl court to decide bail plea by TMC leader within 10 days

The court sought a response from the ED by October 17, 2024 on his writ petition, after hearing counsel M S Khan for the petitioner.

Ghosh was arrested by the ED on January 21, 2023.

The ED alleged TMC's youth wing leader Ghosh collected Rs 20 lakh from each job seeker, and deposited more than Rs 6.5 crore in two bank accounts in his name, one at ICICI Bank and another at Indusland Bank. The amount was immediately transferred to other bank accounts for investment purposes.

The ED also claimed Ghosh forayed into the entertainment industry and formed a partnership firm to develop music videos and short films. The collected money was used to buy high-end vehicles for Tollywood stars.

In his writ petition, Ghosh, who filed the bail plea on May 3, questioned the transfer of his application on August 31 to another court or judge, after a substantial hearing has already taken place, resulting in the necessity for a de-novo hearing and fresh consideration by the new judge in a case where the trial has even not commenced.

He contended this constituted a violation of the fundamental right to a speedy trial guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, especially in light of judicial precedents which establish that "bail is the rule, and jail is the exception".