Adani Group pledges Rs 12,400 cr investment in Congress-ruled Telangana

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) will invest over Rs 5,000 crore to set up two pump storage projects (PSPs) – 850 MW at Koyabestagudem and 500 MW at Nacharam.

Ambuja Cements will invest Rs 1,400 crore to set up a 6 MTPA cement plant in the next five years. The unit will be set up across 70 acres and significantly enhance Ambuja’s capability, providing employment for over 4,000 people, both directly and indirectly.

Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited will invest over Rs 1,000 crore in 10 years to set up a comprehensive ecosystem for the research, development, design, manufacturing, and integration of counter-drone and missile systems at the Adani Aerospace Park. The ecosystem developed through these projects will significantly enhance the defence capability of India and employ over 1,000 people.

Apart from the above investments, the Adani Group has also agreed to support the Chief Minister’s goal of creating skilled universities in Telangana.

Soon, the Adani Group will develop an integrated state-of-the-art skilling university in Telangana. Welcoming the Adani Group to the state, Revanth Reddy said, “It is a great pleasure to welcome the Adani group to Telangana. The eagerness of Gautam Adani to explore various possibilities and harnessing our strength is a welcome signal that top-notch conglomerates are eager to invest in Telangana. We have successfully shown to the business world that 'Telangana Means Business'.”

Speaking after signing the MoU, Gautam Adani, said, “The new government in Telangana under the leadership of Revanth Reddy has been extremely investor-friendly and with newly initiated policies, should attract more investments. The Adani group will continue growing in Telangana at a high pace.”