AIMIM has left BRS & started supporting Congress: Telangana BJP chief Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: BJP president in Telangana G Kishan Reddy on Thursday attacked AIMIM, alleging that the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party which had supported the BRS earlier, has now taken the side of ruling Congress.

The AIMIM has two agendas of securing government support for its "criminal politics and secret businesses" and opposing the BJP, Kishan Reddy, also an Union Minister, alleged.

BRS, during its 10-year-rule, had supported the AIMIM for the sake of votes, he claimed.