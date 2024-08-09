American BioTech firm Amgen to open new site in Hyderabad; CM Revanth calls Telangana, 'The future state'

Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu met Dr. David Reese and Som Chattopadhyay at Amgen’s R&D site in San Francisco on Friday.

Amgen has nearly 27,000 employees and has a presence in approximately 100 countries and regions worldwide, including India.

Revanth coins Telangana-The Future State

Addressing the CEOs of Tech Unicorns at an AI business roundtable hosted by the Indian Consulate General in Palo Alto of California on Thursday, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy declared that Telangana would deserve the sobriquet of “The Future State”, given its current set of game changing projects like the AI city, Net Zero Future City, and massive reimagining of Hyderabad.

Speaking to the gathering, the Chief Minister said, “In America, every state has a motto. I have been so far to New York, New Jersey, Washington DC, Texas, and now we are here in California. New York State motto - Out of many, one. Texas is known as the Lone Star state. California has a motto, Eureka. In India we don’t have a motto for a state. But I will now like to give my state - Telangana - a motto. My state Telangana can be called - The Future State.”

“I invite you to Telangana. I invite you to the future. Together, let us make the future,” he declared.

Minister D Sridhar Babu presented the key highlights of the policies of Telangana and the inherent strengths that make it attractive for global and tech investors.

Most of the leading CEO and founders of Artificial Intelligence unicorns expressed desire to visit Hyderabad and explore options to invest and build capacities there in the near future, said CMO.