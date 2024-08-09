American BioTech firm Amgen to open new site in Hyderabad; CM Revanth calls Telangana, 'The future state'

Hyderabad: An American multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in California, Amgen Inc has announced plans to open a new technology and innovation site in Hyderabad. The site, known as Amgen India, will accelerate digital capabilities across the global organization to further advance the NASDAQ listed Amgen’s pipeline of medicines.
Amgen India will be located in HITEC City. The site can accommodate up to 3,000 people and will be operational in Q4 2024. Amgen India will initially build and accelerate new technology solutions and digital capabilities at scale that will enhance efficiencies across the enterprise. The site will offer roles that strengthen key areas of Amgen’s business, including AI, data science, life science and other additional global capabilities over time. To lead Amgen’s expanded presence in India, Som Chattopadhyay has been appointed national executive for India.
"At a time when a quickly aging global population needs more innovation, the convergence of biotechnology and technology is enabling Amgen to work with greater speed, confidence, and efficiency — _an incredibly exciting milestone for which we have been preparing for over a decade,” said Amgen's executive vice president and chief technology officer, said David M Reese after meeting a high level delegation led by Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy to San Francisco on Friday.
He further said "Amgen has been a leader in biotechnology for over 40 years and establishing this new site in India, a country known for its world-class technology and life sciences talent, marks a significant step forward in our journey to deliver on our mission to serve patients.”
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said, “it is a great breakthrough and a matter of pride for us to have one of the world’s largest biotech firms choose Hyderabad for its first development facilities in Telangana. Amgen’s new site in Hyderabad underscores the city’s position as a hub for innovation and technology.” “We are proud to welcome a global trailblazer of the biotechnology industry. Amgen’s unwavering mission to serve patients will be incredibly inspiring for the world-class technology talent seeking to make a meaningful impact on people around the world,” he added.
Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu met Dr. David Reese and Som Chattopadhyay at Amgen’s R&D site in San Francisco on Friday.
Amgen has nearly 27,000 employees and has a presence in approximately 100 countries and regions worldwide, including India.
Revanth coins Telangana-The Future State
Addressing the CEOs of Tech Unicorns at an AI business roundtable hosted by the Indian Consulate General in Palo Alto of California on Thursday, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy declared that Telangana would deserve the sobriquet of “The Future State”, given its current set of game changing projects like the AI city, Net Zero Future City, and massive reimagining of Hyderabad.
Speaking to the gathering, the Chief Minister said, “In America, every state has a motto. I have been so far to New York, New Jersey, Washington DC, Texas, and now we are here in California. New York State motto - Out of many, one. Texas is known as the Lone Star state. California has a motto, Eureka. In India we don’t have a motto for a state. But I will now like to give my state - Telangana - a motto. My state Telangana can be called - The Future State.”
“I invite you to Telangana. I invite you to the future. Together, let us make the future,” he declared.
Minister D Sridhar Babu presented the key highlights of the policies of Telangana and the inherent strengths that make it attractive for global and tech investors.
Most of the leading CEO and founders of Artificial Intelligence unicorns expressed desire to visit Hyderabad and explore options to invest and build capacities there in the near future, said CMO.