Amid concerns, Rupavathi participates in Muharram procession in Hyderabad, will join Bonalu procession too

The Ashada Masam Bonalu procession has been a regular annual state event in Hyderabad. For a few years, the old age of the local captive elephants at the city's Nehru Zoological Park discouraged them from participating in these religious events. Since then, Hyderabad has deployed elephants from neighbouring Karnataka for these religious events.

This year several objections were raised by the animal activists regarding transportation of Rupavathi due to ill health. Following the intervention of Telangana's environment and forest minister, Konda Surekha who held talks with her counterpart in Karnataka Rupavathi was finally transported to Hyderabad.

On the second Sunday of the Ashada month, the Mahankali Jatara procession takes the idol of the Goddess Lakshmi on the elephant through the streets.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has publicly offered to fund and facilitate the use of a mechanical elephant for upcoming Muharram and Bonalu processions to allow observers and devotees to continue their rituals without subjecting the compromised elephant to 'gruelling' processions and crowds.

The group pointed out that the use of a life-size mechanical elephant will also protect humans from potential harm from an upset elephant and called for the permanent rehabilitation of Rupavathi to a sanctuary where she can live unchained and in the company of other members of her species.

PETA activists further said that upon examination, veterinary experts informed that Rupavathi is unfit for transportation and participation in events, adding that she appears to show signs of prolonged physical suffering and requires rehabilitation at a reputable sanctuary.

“As per their assessment, both her forelimbs are indicative of arthritic changes, while she appears blind in one eye and generally visually impaired. Additionally, her foot pads are flattened and lack contouring, which causes her pain and puts her at an increased risk of slipping on city roads and other surfaces,” said Kushboo Gupta of PETA India.

Mechanical elephants can shake their heads, move their ears, swish their tails, and lift their trunks. Using them in place of real elephants helps religious institutions ensure the safety of their attendees and conduct rituals humanely. The only costs involved in maintaining such an “elephant” are for electricity and staff to accompany it during public events, she added.