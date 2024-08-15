Anand Mahindra to head Telangana's Skills Varsity

Hyderabad: Noted industrialist and Chairman of Mahindra Group companies, Anand Mahindra, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board of Governors of Telangana Young India Skills University. Recently, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met with Anand Mahindra and explained the establishment and objectives of the Skills University, requesting that he be its chairman.

The Telangana government has recently passed a bill in the Assembly to establish Skills India University through a public-private partnership. The government has issued orders to this effect, stating that Anand Mahindra will serve in the position for a year.

The Telangana government is establishing Telangana Young India Skills University as a new university with a focus on skill development and vocational education.