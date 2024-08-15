Anand Mahindra to head Telangana's Skills Varsity

Hyderabad: Noted industrialist and Chairman of Mahindra Group companies, Anand Mahindra, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board of Governors of Telangana Young India Skills University. Recently, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met with Anand Mahindra and explained the establishment and objectives of the Skills University, requesting that he be its chairman.
The Telangana government has recently passed a bill in the Assembly to establish Skills India University through a public-private partnership. The government has issued orders to this effect, stating that Anand Mahindra will serve in the position for a year.
The Telangana government is establishing Telangana Young India Skills University as a new university with a focus on skill development and vocational education.
The State of Telangana has enacted the Young India Skills University, Telangana (Public-Private Partnership) Act, 2024 (Act No. 13 of 2024). The Act officially came into force on Thursday, following a government notification.
Under the provisions of the Act, the Government of Telangana deemed it necessary to appoint a chairperson and a member of the Board of Governors to lead the Young India Skills University. The Telangana Gazette issued a notification on Thursday to formalize these appointments. These appointments are critical to the university’s mission of providing cutting-edge skills education and training to youth.
Srinivasa C Raju, another renowned industrialist and educationalist, will join the Board of Governors to serve as the Co-Chairman of the Young India Skills University. His expertise in both business and education will significantly contribute to the university’s vision and goals. These appointments are effective immediately, marking a crucial step towards the operationalisation of the university, said a senior government official.
Published 15 August 2024, 12:51 IST