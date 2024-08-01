Apex court verdict may help BJP to further consolidate Madiga base in Telangana

Hyderabad: Thursday's Supreme Court verdict in favour of the SC and ST categorisation can be seen as a major boost to the BJP's prospects in Telangana, India's youngest state, where the saffron party has been making steady in roads.

In the just-concluded general elections, the BJP had won eight of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. Off late, the BJP has been wooing Madigas, a sub-caste among SCs which is also numerically strong in Telangana.

Madigas have been fighting for SC sub categorization since the middle of the 1990s, when Andhra Pradesh was united. During last year's assembly elections and this year's Lok Sabha polls, Madigas demonstrated a significant shift towards the BJP in Telangana, marking a first for the state. The Thursday verdict will only help BJP further consolidate its Madiga base.