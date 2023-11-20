JOIN US
Homeindiatelangana

At least 2 dead as under-construction stadium collapses in Telangana

The incident occurred when construction work was underway at the site. The compound wall collapsed on a group of workers resulting in the death of two people and injuries to seven others.
Last Updated 20 November 2023, 10:09 IST

Hyderabad: Two migrant workers died, and seven others were injured when a concrete slab and a compound wall of an under-construction indoor stadium collapsed in Moinabad area here on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred when construction work was underway at the site. The compound wall collapsed on a group of workers resulting in the death of two people and injuries to seven others, they said.

"Two workers belonging to West Bengal and Bihar died and seven others were injured, they added.

The injured workers were shifted to a hospital, police said. Investigations are on.

(Published 20 November 2023, 10:09 IST)
