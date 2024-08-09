Bangladesh unrest: Hyderabad police on high alert against illegal Rohingya infiltration

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a conference being held by the state cyber security bureau and data security of India, Jitender said on Friday that based on intelligence inputs, an alert has been sounded in the state, and the cops are closely watching the situation.

In recent days, police have conducted in-depth checks at all areas bordering Telangana, as well as bus stands and railway stations.

Cops coming under Rachakonda, Hyderabad, and Cyberabad police commissionerates were also put on high alert. Police are asking people in some areas of the city to report them if they find any suspicious people or activities in their area.

Recently, the police conducted 'Operation Muskan' in Khammam to check child labour and trafficking. During this operation, they found around four minors from Bangladesh and sent them back to their country.

There were reports that a few Bangladeshis had been living in Hyderabad for a long time, working as small-time vendors and doing odd jobs.