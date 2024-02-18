BRS govt's irrigation policies put Telangana at great risk: Ruling Congress' white paper

“Between 1956 and 2014, Rs 54,234 crore was spent on irrigation projects in Telangana in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and provided irrigation to an area of 41.76 lakh acres. Between 2014 and 2023, 15.81 lakh acres of new ayacut have only been created, which is only 38% compared to the ayacut provided before the formation of the state. In 2023–24, 17.21 lakh acres of ayacut were to be provided with water, but only 500 acres of ayacut have been created,” said the Congress government in the white paper.