BRS leader K T Rama Rao draws flak for comments on free travel for women in RTC buses

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao has drawn flak for his comments on the Congress government's scheme of free travel for women in state-run RTC buses, with Telangana Minister D Anasuya criticising the remarks on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering at the BRS office here, Rao said his party would have no objection if women took up activities like knitting while travelling in the buses.

Why should the BRS object if women or entire families do work like knitting or "break-dance" in buses, but his party wants scuffles breaking out in buses to be avoided, he said.

Rao asked whether a situation of jostling for space or scuffles breaking out among passengers in buses ever occurred during the previous BRS regime.

The government should provide an adequate number of buses for the convenience of passengers, he said, responding to certain remarks made by State Women and Child Welfare Minister Anasuya.