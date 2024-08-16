BRS leader Rama Rao expresses regret over remarks on women commuters in government buses

Hyderabad: BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Friday expressed regret over his comments on women commuters in state-owned buses.

Rama Rao, while speaking on the Congress government's scheme of free travel for women in RTC buses said his party would have no objection if women took up activities like knitting while travelling in buses.

Why should the BRS object if the women or entire families do work like knitting or "break dance" in buses but his party wants the situation of scuffles breaking out in buses to be avoided, he had said, while speaking at an event here recently.