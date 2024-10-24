BRS scams: Telangana revenue minister promises fireworks before Diwali

<p>Hyderabad: Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, who is touring Seoul, dropped a bombshell by claiming that the state investigating agencies have gathered enough evidence in the Dharani, Kaleshwaram, phone-tapping, and other scams involving prominent BRS leaders.</p>.<p>Reddy, who is currently in Seoul with a team to study river rejuvenation and development, promised fireworks when he returned to Hyderabad.</p>.<p>"One or two bombs are ready to explode when we travel back to Hyderabad, either on that day or a couple of days later. In that, there will be important leaders. With proof and evidence of irregularities in the Dharani portal, Kaleshwaram project, or phone tapping, the leaders will be put behind bars. For instance, we have appointed a judicial commission to probe irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project. Shortly, we are expecting the report. Along with evidence files have been moved. What the people desire will come to pass,” said Srinivas Reddy.</p>.<p>After Congress came to power, the government appointed the Justice P C Ghose-led Commission of Inquiry (CoI) to probe the construction and maintenance of the Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages of the Kaleshwaram lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).</p>.<p>One of the major narratives the Congress used during last year's assembly polls, which overthrew the 10-year BRS regime, was the widespread corruption in the Kaleshwaram project.</p>.<p>The tenure of the PC Ghose Commission has already received two extensions. On March 14, this year, the state government appointed the commission with the mandate to investigate allegations of certain irregularities in the construction of Kaleshwaram project barrages and submit its report by June 30.</p>.<p>Additionally, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by West Zone DCP SM Vijay Kumar has been probing phone-tapping incidents during the BRS rule. Until now, the SIT has arrested four cops in connection with the incident. It is alleged that at least two BRS ministers, three MLAs, and MLCs were directly involved in the phone tapping. Former IG Prabhakar Rao has been named accused number one in the case.</p>