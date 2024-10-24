Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

BRS scams: Telangana revenue minister promises fireworks before Diwali

One of the major narratives the Congress used during last year's assembly polls, which overthrew the 10-year BRS regime, was the widespread corruption in the Kaleshwaram project.
SNV Sudhir
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 18:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 18:09 IST
India NewsTelanganaBRS

Follow us on :

Follow Us