Charles Schwab chooses Hyd as prospective location for its first Technology Development Centre

Hyderabad: Charles Schwab, a global leader in financial services, has chosen Hyderabad as the prospective location for its first Technology Development Centre in India. Charles Schwab's decision follows discussions between chief minister A Revanth Reddy and senior Schwab executives Dennis Howard, Rama Bokka, and others at Charles Schwab's world headquarters in Dallas on Thursday.

The CMO said that Chief Minister and the IT Minister D Sridhar Babu have committed to guiding Schwab through all necessary formalities for establishing their presence in Hyderabad, ensuring swift access to the necessary talent for a rapid ramp-up.

Schwab's executives have expressed confidence and appreciated the proactive support from the government as a promising indicator of a successful collaboration.